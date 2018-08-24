Woman and man charged with death of Portland woman sentenced

Amber Jewell, Evert Baker, and Asia Jewell were all charged in the death of 28-year-old mother-of-two, Kara Jewell, nearly one year ago. (Source: LMDC; WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was killed when a rock was thrown through her car window on February 7, 2017 in the Portland neighborhood.

The woman who threw the rock, and one other involved in the conflict, plead guilty to lesser charges than the original murder charge.

It was an emotional courtroom as the sentences were passed down. A family, torn apart by an argument with deadly consequences.

Amber, Kara's cousin, plead guilty to manslaughter and Evert Baker plead guilty to wanton endangerment.

The narrative of what happened on the night of the fight plays out like this: There was an argument over social media and Kara showed up with her boyfriend driving, her two-year-old son in the back seat.

The car window was smashed. Evert threw a big stick and Amber threw a rock, which ended up striking Kara in the head, eventually killing her. It was then said Evert disposed of the evidence.

Amber said she was fighting with Kara because her boyfriend was abusing Kara and the children. She also said none of what followed was intentional.

"This was a family fight because she loved Kara, because she cared about her," Amber's attorney said.

Both Evert and Amber's attorneys asked the judge for probation rather than serving time.

Kara's other cousin, who was raised as her sister, described the toll this has taken on the family. She mentioned the youngest son who was in the back seat and how he still cries out for his mother, too young to understand she won't be coming back.

Jewell was sentenced to ten years and Baker was sentenced to five years.

"It was a member of our community whose life was lost based on intentional acts, whether or not the acts were intended to kill," said the judge.

The judge also said the defendants should have known throwing objects at a moving car would be dangerous, confirming their sentences.

