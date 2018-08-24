Slithering surprise found under hood of SUV in Wisconsin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Slithering surprise found under hood of SUV in Wisconsin

(Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours to unwind and coax the snake from... (Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours to unwind and coax the snake from...
(Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows police officers trying to remove a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours ... (Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows police officers trying to remove a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours ...
(Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows police officers trying to remove a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours ... (Omro Police Department via AP). This Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, photo provided by the Omro Police Department in Omro, Wis., shows police officers trying to remove a 4-foot-long Ball python that was discovered wrapped around a car engine. It took hours ...

OMRO, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin motorist was having car trouble when he pulled over to find a slithering surprise.

Chris Nguyen opened the hood of his mother's SUV. Inside, he found a 4-foot-long ball python.

Police in Omro responded. They tried to wriggle the snake free and called Menasha snake rescuer Steve Keller for help.

WLUK-TV reports it took hours to free the snake, which had wrapped itself around the engine.

The snake's owner said it had been missing for more than a month. It's illegal to have such a snake in Omro, so the owner was fined $313.

Police say they'll dismiss the ticket if the owner pays for the SUV's damages, which fittingly include a displaced serpentine belt.

Keller says he'll adopt the python.

___

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:03 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:42 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:20 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly