Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Treasury sanctions target Islamic State recruiters

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States on Friday sanctioned three members of the Islamic State who were featured in a beheading video distributed by the group and accused of luring recruits in Southeast Asia.

The Treasury Department sanctions target Mohamad Rafi Udin, Mohammed Karim Yusop Faiz and Mohammad Reza Lahaman Kiram. The action freezes any interest they have in property within U.S. jurisdiction and blocks Americans from engaging in transactions with them. The U.N. Security Council sanctioned the same three on Thursday.

As of late last year, Udin was believed to be the most senior Malaysian IS leader in Syria. According to Treasury, Udin has been involved in militant activities since 1998. He was arrested and detained from 2003 to 2006 for fighting on behalf of Jemaah Islamiyah, a terror organization in Southeast Asia. He was sanctioned in 2005 for his suspected role in the Abu Sayyaf Group, a hardline militant group in southern Philippines.

Faiz, an Indonesian national, traveled to Syria to join IS in 2014. Before that, he was in prison in the Philippines for nine years on charges of illegal possession of explosives and weapons.

Kiram was a member of a Philippines-based militant group that has pledged alliance to IS. In June 2016, he appeared alongside Faiz and Udin in an IS propaganda video that showed them taking part in beheading three prisoners held by the militant group. Philippine police allege he was involved in a bus bombing in 2012 in Zamboanga, Philippines.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Melania Trump to plant Eisenhower oak sapling at White House

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:53:03 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Columbus, Ohio to visit the National Children's Hospital, and to speak at the Ohio Republican State Party dinner, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018...
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>
    Melania Trump will help plant a tree on the south grounds of the White House.More >>

  • Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Georgia county scraps plan to close most polling places

    Friday, August 24 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-08-24 13:17:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:42 GMT
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>
    The elections board of a predominantly black rural Georgia county is set to vote on a proposal to close 75 percent of the county's polling places.More >>

  • Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' dies

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:56:16 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:54:20 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," ...
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    Robin Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly