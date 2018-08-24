Golden Alert issued for Shively man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a man who may have a memory or mental impairment.

James H. Shippey, 58, was last seen on August 19 in the 1800 block Youngland Avenue in Shively.

Shippey is Caucasian, stands 6'0" tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Authorities also say Shippey requires medication.

Anyone who has seen James Shippey is asked to call 911.

