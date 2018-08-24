Authorities continue search for suspected shooter

Police say a man was shot in the stomach in Henderson.

It happened in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday afternoon. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter ran from the scene before they arrived.

A lot of information surrounding the shooting, including the victim's condition and a suspect description, has not been provided at this time. We are in connect with authorities and will have updates for this story when the latest information is made available.

