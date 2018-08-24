Henderson shooting victim in critical condition

Police say a man was shot in the stomach in Henderson.

It happened in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday afternoon. According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter ran from the scene before they arrived.

A friend also took the victim to the hospital before officers got there.

Police say they have a suspect, but they aren't releasing his name right now. They say the suspect will be facing an attempted murder charge once they catch him.

We're told the victim is in critical condition at Deaconess Hospital.

Police say the shooting has been classified as domestic so no more information will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

