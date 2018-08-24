Police: Man shot in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Police say a man was shot in the stomach in Henderson. 

It happened in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday afternoon. 

Police tell us they are looking for a person of interest, but he has not yet been found. 

No other information has been released. 

