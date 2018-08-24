Police: Man shot in Henderson

Police say a man was shot in the stomach in Henderson.
It happened in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday afternoon.
Police tell us they are looking for a person of interest, but he has not yet been found.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.