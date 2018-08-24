Reports of person shot in Henderson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a person shot in the stomach in Henderson. 

Dispatchers confirm it's in the 500 block of Clay Street.

We have a crew on the way. 

