Suspect in Henderson shooting turns himself in; victim in critical condition

The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Henderson is now in custody.

Police say 22-year-old Daveonte Bailey, of Henderson, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Henderson Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Clay Street Friday afternoon.

Police say Bailey went into the home of a woman he had a previous relationship with and shot the victim in the stomach when the victim walked out of the woman's bedroom.

We're told the woman had a restraining order against Bailey.

Police say Bailey ran from the scene before they arrived.

A friend also took the victim to the hospital before officers got there. We're told the victim is in critical condition at Deaconess Hospital.

Bailey is facing charges of attempted murder and violation of a Kentucky protection/domestic violence order. His mugshot is not yet available on the jail website.

