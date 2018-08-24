Police: Man stole money from 82-year-old mother's bank account

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with fraudulent credit card use after being accused of stealing from his 82-year-old mother's bank account. (Source: McCracken County Jail)

The mother moved from Florida to Paducah in April and was living with her son, Rex Holmes. The mother told police Holmes took her credit card several months ago and did not return it.

An investigation showed Holmes withdrew $2,600 from his mother's account in July.

The mother said she did not know her son was taking money from her account.

Holmes was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

