Taylor Co. residents upset after animal neglect charges were dropped against dog breeders

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time images taken from inside a Taylor County dog breeder's facility have been made public.

They were taken in February at the Phillips Agri-Farm in Taylor County during an animal welfare check.



There are hundreds of pictures. Some show dogs of several different breeds in their own waste. Some of the pictures show dogs covered in filth, their food dispersed among the feces-covered floors.



One of the images shows a dead dog, lying face down in its own waste. Another live dog was still inside of that crate. The day of the welfare check, six dogs were immediately confiscated by an animal control officer.

The couple who owns the farm, Bobby and Rebecca Phillips were both charged with 82 counts of animal cruelty and 82 counts of failure to vaccinate the dogs for rabies.



Thursday, all charges were dropped against Bobby Phillips. He is also running for Taylor County Judge-Executive. Rebecca Phillips agreed to plead guilty to six counts of animal cruelty and six counts of failure as part of an Alford plea. As part of a plea deal, Rebecca Phillips will get to hand-pick 25 of the dogs they want back.



In an exclusive interview, Bobby Phillips denied having any knowledge of the animal's living conditions. He told WAVE 3 News he never goes back to where the dogs are kept, even though his home sits on the same property.



When asked about the conditions the dogs where in, Bobby Phillips didn't seem to think there was anything wrong. He went on to say the entire ordeal has been a political smear campaign against him. Bobby Phillips also said he and his wife have both survived cancer and that the voters will know he would do a great job as Judge-Executive.

The plea agreement is being seen as a slap in the face by animal lovers in Taylor County, especially by the woman who conducted the search, Kathy Winter. The images she took were never used as evidence. The veterinarians who treated the 82 dogs that were confiscated from the farm never got to testify.



The dogs are still in the care of the Taylor County Animal Shelter. Sources close the shelter told us some of the dogs will never be able to be adopted.



