Benefit planned for Earlington families displaced by apartment fire

According to the Mortons Gap Fire Department Facebook page, the fire happened Monday evening at the Quail Run Apartments. (Still from video by: Brett Howard)

A benefit is planned this weekend for families displaced following an apartment fire in Hopkins County.

That fire broke out at Quail Run Apartments Monday evening. More than a dozen people were forced out of the homes, and most of them are children.

The fundraiser will begin around 10 a.m. Saturday in the Earlington city park. It will feature food, music, and activities.

Any money collected will be divided up among affected families.

