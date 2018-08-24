'Healing for the Henrys' benefit being held on Saturday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'Healing for the Henrys' benefit being held on Saturday

FORDSVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A benefit will be held Saturday afternoon for Fordsville family who lost three children after their home caught fire.

"Healing for the Henrys" will be held Saturday at Butler County middle school at 4 p.m.

Live music, games, an auction, and food are all on the schedule.

