W.C Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest named best festival in Kentucky

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky Living Magazine named Henderson's W.C Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival the best festival in the state.

The festival is one of the largest and longest-running free music festivals in the country.

The magazine said it features some of the best blues musicians anywhere, plus some down-home barbecue.

The festival is held annually at Audubon Mill Park.

