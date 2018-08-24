W.C Handy Blues & Barbecue Fest named best festival in Kentucky

A deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday shut down traffic for hours, led to delays of JCPS school buses in the afternoon--and left a beloved Louisville man dead.More >>
A deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday shut down traffic for hours, led to delays of JCPS school buses in the afternoon--and left a beloved Louisville man dead.More >>
For the first time images taken from inside a Taylor County dog breeder's facility have been made public. They were taken in February at the Phillips Agri-Farm during an animal welfare check. There are hundreds of pictures. Some show dogs of several different breeds in their own waste. Some of the pictures show dogs covered in filth, their food dispersed among the feces-covered floors.More >>
For the first time images taken from inside a Taylor County dog breeder's facility have been made public. They were taken in February at the Phillips Agri-Farm during an animal welfare check. There are hundreds of pictures. Some show dogs of several different breeds in their own waste. Some of the pictures show dogs covered in filth, their food dispersed among the feces-covered floors.More >>
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clay Street around 3 a.m. Friday when the driver veered off the road and hit the pole.More >>
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clay Street around 3 a.m. Friday when the driver veered off the road and hit the pole.More >>
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Ct. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person down.More >>
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Ct. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person down.More >>