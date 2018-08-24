Beloved Kentucky Center volunteer is victim from I-264 Crash

The rear of Rosedale's Mazda Miata may have been clipped by a semi gas tanker, police said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Bob Rosedale, 75, was killed in a crash on Thursday. His friends said he will be terribly missed. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been a week of deadly crashes. On Thursday morning, the latest on the Watterson Expressway left witnesses and survivors shaken and a beloved Louisville man dead.

The accident tied up traffic for hours and led to delays of JCPS school buses on Thursday afternoon. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway at Bardstown Road.

On Friday, an accident reconstruction team from the LMPD closed down lanes of I-264, which they said was typical in a fatal crash with many questions.

Friends of the victim, Bob Rosedale, 75, said he will be terribly missed.

"He was such a super guy. Just everybody loved him, everybody did," friend and neighbor Chuck Steinmetz said.

Amelia Reesor was the Manager for Volunteer Services at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts where Rosedale had given his time for 11 years.

"He always had a big bright smile on his face he was always ready with a joke," Reesor said. "We have a lot of friends here, a lot of people who care about him, who are going to miss him a great deal."

Friends said that whether Rosedale was volunteering or walking his dog at George Rogers Clark Park and talking up neighbors, Louisville lost a good one on Thursday morning.

Police said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson and that the rear of Rosedale's Mazda Miata may have been clipped by a semi gas tanker, causing it to skid sideways into a white eastbound SUV before ricocheting back under the tanker.

Driver Paul Atwell told WAVE 3 News that he pulled over to try and help Rosedale. He grabbed a towel in the car to stop the bleeding and held the driver's hand until EMS got there.

Atwell said Rosedale never regained consciousness and hopefully passed without much pain. He said EMTs, police and firefighters arrived incredibly fast.

Rosedale was a retired Goodyear Blimp employee and a Manual High School grad who friends said really ramped up his volunteer work after his wife passed away from cancer a few years ago.

"It's been a very tough day," said Reesor on Friday after hearing Rosedale was the person killed.

Employees and volunteers at the Kentucky Center for the Arts loved Rosedale, who volunteered as a ticket taker and usher and was known as part of the A-team.

"He brought many other volunteers here into the program," she said. "He loved this place and you could tell that he loved it, whenever he was here."

Saying there wasn't a better neighbor, friends finding out Friday were shocked it was "their Bob."

"I said that couldn't be the Bob Rosedale we knew, " Steinmetz said. "But apparently it was."

After Friday's reconstruction on the Watterson, the LMPD said they don't expect any charges will be filed, calling the crash an unfortunate accident.

