Indiana DNR officers bust ginseng thief

DNR officials said the crime may seem harmless, but rules are in place to protect the plants survival, as it only reproduces every three to five years.More >>
For the first time images taken from inside a Taylor County dog breeder's facility have been made public. They were taken in February at the Phillips Agri-Farm during an animal welfare check. There are hundreds of pictures. Some show dogs of several different breeds in their own waste. Some of the pictures show dogs covered in filth, their food dispersed among the feces-covered floors.More >>
A deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday shut down traffic for hours, led to delays of JCPS school buses in the afternoon--and left a beloved Louisville man dead.More >>
Kara Jewell was killed when a rock was rown through her car window on February 7th, 2017 in the Portland neighborhood. On Friday, two of the people charged in her death were sentenced.More >>
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
