Billy Reed: UofL-Alabama share limited history, but it's not without legends

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The last time the University of Louisville played Alabama in football, the Cardinals posted their only victory in three games against the Crimson Tide. That was in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, when Coach Howard Schnellenberger's Cards shocked Coach Gene Stallings' Tide, 34-7.

To this day, that remains a landmark victory in UofL's football history. But though the Cards were very good that season, they only got the Fiesta Bowl invitation after other teams had turned it down in protest of Arizona's refusal to acknowledge the Rev. Martin Luther King's birthday as a national holiday.

It was such a big issue that the NFL moved a future Super Bowl out of Arizona. Yep, that's the same NFL that today has ruled that players can't "take a knee" during the playing of the national anthem to protest excessive police violence against African-Americans.

Were the same situation to exist after the upcoming season, the Cards probably would have joined those who declined to play in the Fiesta Bowl. This is the university, after all, that removed Papa John's from its stadium name after John Schnatter, founder of the huge pizza chain, said the "n-word" during a private conference call with advisors.

The teams meet again on Sept. 1 in Orlando, and, inevitably, the ghost of the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant pops up everywhere you look.

The only time Alabama has ever played in Louisville came on Nov. 3, 1945, but the Crimson Tide didn't play UofL. Instead, its opponent in Manual Stadium was Kentucky's last team before Bryant left Maryland to succeed Bernie Shively as UK's head coach in 1946.

The Crimson Tide whipped the Cats, 69-10, on the way to an unbeaten season that ended with a victory over Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl. The poor Cats had no answer for Alabama All-American Harry Gilmer, who rushed for 216 yards.

Apparently the game was played in Louisville instead of Lexington because UK's practice in those days was to play once a year in the state's largest city, much like the Wildcats basketball team used to play once a year in Freedom Hall.

The aforementioned Schnellenberger and Stallings were both former Bryant players and coaches who enjoyed outstanding coaching careers of their own. Schnellenberger was a sophomore end on Bryant's last UK team in 1953. The Bear left Kentucky for Texas A&M, where Stallings was one of the "Junction Boys" who survived Bryant's boot-camp tactics.

Both Schnellenberger and Stallings served on Bryant's staff at Alabama in the early 1960s, when the Tide began winning national titles again. After leaving the bosom of the Bear, Schnellenberger won the 1983 national title at Miami, and Stallings achieved the same goal a decade later at Alabama, becoming the first Tide coach to win a national title since Bryant's last one in 1979.

There are other Alabama-Louisville connections.

Some students of Bryant still believe the reason he left UK for Texas A&M was his inability to recruit Paul Hornung and Sherrill Sipes out of old Louisville Flaget High. Both were charmed by Bryant, but ended up at Notre Dame, where Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy and Sipes' career was cut short by injury.

However, in the autobiography he did with John Underwood of Sports Illustrated, Bryant says the reason he left UK was that President Herman Donovan reneged on his promise to fire basketball coach Adolph Rupp because of UK's role in the 1952 point-shaving scandal.

Donovan also had put some recruiting restrictions on Bryant in an effort to force him to recruit more players from Kentucky. Considering that most of Bryant's best UK players had come from Pennsylvania, Bryant figured Donovan was hurting his ability to compete for national and Southeastern Conference championships, which proved to be true.

Despite losing Hornung and Sipes, Bryant got a couple of their Flaget teammates — Schnellenberger and tackle J.T. Frankenberger. As a senior in 1955, Schnellenberger was an All-American. Frankenberger made all-conference and was drafted by the NFL.

Today's Louisville and Alabama coaches don't have any ties to Bryant. The closest connection for both is Schnellenberger, who owns an exalted place in the football histories of both schools.

Then there were twin brothers Harry and Larry Jones, who played for Bryant at UK after graduating from Louisville's Manual High. They wore uniform numbers 1 and 1A for the Wildcats, which worked well in the heart of thoroughbred country.

Returning to Louisville after college, both became wealthy through Jones Plastics, the family business. But Harry also became involved with UofL, and, with Sam Rector, did more than anyone to talk Tom Jurich into becoming UofL's athletics director in 1998.

Harry's son Kevin picked neither UK nor UofL to play his college ball. Instead, he went to Alabama to play for Bryant in 1977 and 1978. If memory serves, he was mainly a place-kicker.

And, finally, there's a little-known story.

When Schnellenberger was playing for Bryant at UK, a kid from Beaver Falls, Pa., tried to make the squad, but fell short and left school. His name was Frank Namath.

So a decade or so later, when Schnellenberger was on Bryant's staff at Alabama, the Bear sent him to Beaver Falls to recruit Frank's younger brother, name of Joe. Despite not making the team at UK, Frank still loved Bryant and encouraged his brother to accompany Schnellenberger back to Tuscaloosa.

And the rest, as they say, is football history.

Schnellenberger, by the way, will not attend the Louisville-Alabama game in Orlando, probably because nobody has invited him. But he will attend one game each for the Miami Dolphins, the University of Miami, and Florida Atlantic University, all major stops in his coaching legacy.

Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.