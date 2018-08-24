Erica Owen's parents raising money for scholarship at Friday After 5

Organizers are expecting huge crowds for LOCASH at Friday after 5.

Erica Owen's parents are hoping those concert-goers will also help their fundraising efforts.

Erica was killed in an apparent domestic violence attack. Now her parents are hoping to raise money for a scholarship in her honor at Owensboro community and Technical college.

Just outside the River Park Center, Erica's family and friends have set up a table to sell t-shirts, decals, and wristbands in Erica's honor.

All proceeds will go to the nursing scholarship in Erica's honor at OCTC.

T-shirts are $15, decals are $5, and wristbands are $2.

Erica's parents say this is another way to remember and honor their daughter. And they are thankful for the community support.

"There's been a number of businesses that have donated the decals and the wristbands," Rece Owen, Erica's father said. :It's really something that's been a community effort. And really a lot of it has come from those who have known Erica."

You can also donate to Erica's scholarship fund here.

The table will be up all night and Owen's parents hope to sell all of the merchandise to get closer to their $10,000 fundraising goal.

