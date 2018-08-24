Man gets 6 years for shooting girlfriend in the face

Andre Morris was sentenced to six years for shooting his girlfriend in the face. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tonight both the prosecutor and the victim said it was not enough time after a Louisville man was sentenced to six years in prison for shooting his girlfriend in the face

A jury found Andre Morris guilty in the shooting of Tracy Browning in a case which started unfolding a year ago.

It happened on August 26, 2017.

Investigators in the case said it is amazing Tracy Browning was able to survive after Andre Morris shot her in the face while she was in her apartment.

The jury recommended six years for Morris, and the judge today agreed.

After the verdict, Browning said she had to reach deep into her faith to find forgiveness for Morris.

She is still out of work. She said she thinks about what happened to her every day.

And she cries a lot.

One of her biggest fears, Browning said, is one day encountering Morris again.

And she was disappointed with the six-year sentence.

"To be honest, some part, I don't feel like he got what he deserved for what he has taken me through, my children, my well being," shooting victim Tracy Browning said. "A lot of things have changed that I've had to deal with since this happened"

Browning's thoughts were echoed by the lead detective in the case. He said Morris could be eligible for parole in less than 6 months.

In the meantime, Browning said she will continue to work to recover physically, emotionally and financially.

