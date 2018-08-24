Honoring Tuskegee Airman Frank Weaver, an American hero

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country paused Friday to Honor an American hero. Visitation was held for famed Tuskegee Airman and Louisville native Frank Weaver at Forest Baptist Church Friday evening, and again later at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. Weaver held the position of Deacon at both churches. He died August 19th at the age 91.

Corporal Weaver was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a group of all African-American military pilots and ground crew members, who served in World War II. At the time of Weaver's service, many black Americans were still subject to the Jim Crow laws and the American military was racially segregated.

They were called Tuskegee Airmen because all of them received their primary, basic and advanced pilot training near the city of Tuskegee, Macon County. The Tuskegee Airmen of World War II fought two wars, one against overseas enemies, and one against the racial division within the American military.

"He was my Dad," sighed Andre' Wilson, daughter of Weaver. Wilson knows the loss of her father is great.

"I did not realize how much it would affect outside of my family, my church, my community," Wilson said thinking about the calls she received from across the U.S. and beyond.

Jeff Thoke from the Bluegrass Chapter's Honor Flight fondly remembers Corporal Weaver and his service.

"The Tuskegee Airmen, there are very few left," Thoke stressed. "It's just part of our heritage that will be long gone, long gone in 5,10, 15 years."

"I'm proud to be an American because of the things my father fought for," proclaimed Wilson.

"His outfit was so unique," Thoke said with pride. "An all African American group brought into service into war. What an unbelievable history that is."

The Tuskegee Airmen formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces

"They were integral for the war efforts toward efforts in bombing Germany," stressed Thoke. "They saved countless lives escorting big heavy bombers"

Thoke pointed out with the loss of each airmen we lose heritage and history.

"You can't replace that," Thoke said. "They're just a special group of people who did special things in the war."

The funeral for Weaver is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25 at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown. Interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the church in Frank Weaver's memory.

