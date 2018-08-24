Court dismisses casino mogul defamation case against AP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Court dismisses casino mogul defamation case against AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by casino mogul Steve Wynn against The Associated Press and an AP reporter based on a report about two womens' accounts to police alleging sexual misconduct by Wynn.

Clark County District Court Judge Ronald Israel's written order on Thursday followed an Aug. 14 hearing at which he found that an AP article published in February fairly reported information from the police complaints.

Wynn attorney L. Lin Wood said Friday he will appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The judge noted Wood had argued that additional information should have been included in the news report to allow readers to reach their own conclusion about the truth of at least one woman's allegations.

But Israel sided with the AP position that its reporting on the two police reports was fair and could not have been investigated further at the time because the identity of the women had been blacked out in documents obtained under a public records request, and Las Vegas police refused to provide more details.

A sworn statement filed in July by Halina Kuta, one alleged victim and a named defendant in the defamation case, contained inconsistencies about dates, names and other things that Kuta said happened to her.

Wood said Friday the article should have included more detail about what the Wynn attorney called "delusional details of the alleged childbirth."

The court order did not resolve Wynn's case against Kuta.

She told police in February that she had been raped by Wynn in Chicago in the early 1970s and gave birth to his daughter in a gas station restroom.

Kuta also said she was once married to Wynn and bore other children with him, though she acknowledged that she can't recall all their names or dates of birth.

Among other extraordinary claims, she told lawyers in the affidavit that she was the model for Pablo Picasso's painting "Le Reve" and that Wynn stole masterpieces by Picasso and Rembrandt from her.

"Le Reve" was painted in 1932, before Kuta was born.

The discrepancies raise questions about the information she provided to Las Vegas police in February.

In state court filings and interviews with The Associated Press, Kuta said she stands by the Las Vegas police report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

    Friday, August 24 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-08-24 15:57:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-08-25 01:10:15 GMT
    (Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)(Source: JB MILLER/TRUMP ORGANIZATION/CNN)

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

    Media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump's bookkeeper for his personal and business affairs for decades was granted immunity in the Michael Cohen federal probe.

    More >>

  • Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

    Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

    Friday, August 24 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-08-24 17:04:33 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-08-25 01:01:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h...(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used h...
    Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds.More >>
    Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds.More >>

  • Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

    Friday, August 24 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-24 20:54:27 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-08-25 01:01:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Cristhian Bahena Rivera is escorted into the Poweshiek County Courthouse for his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Ti...
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    A top Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly