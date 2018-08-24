Louisville International Airport to get $100 million makeover - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville International Airport to get $100 million makeover

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville International Airport will get a $100 million makeover over the next five years.

The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall.

Most of the work will be done behind the scenes: New air conditioners, heaters, plumbing and lighting. 

All 24 jet bridges will be replaced (the piece of equipment that allows you to walk onto the plane).

And changes could also be coming to the rental car area.

"It's not under cover. It's physically kind of restrained just by the layout of it," Louisville International Airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said of the rental car area. "We want to take a look at how we can improve that customer experience, make the flow as easy as possible."

Other upgrades are in the works that aren't a part of the $100 million project.

In early November, the airport will get free wi-fi. More charging stations are being installed all over the airport in the next few weeks.

And construction will begin this fall on a mother's room in Concourse A, offering a private place to nurse.

