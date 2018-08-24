Louisville International Airport to get $100 million makeover

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

Keeping your finances as separate as possible from your company's turns out to be very smart

Why Tesla's stock woes could become a personal problem for Elon Musk

The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville International Airport will get a $100 million makeover over the next five years.

The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall.

Most of the work will be done behind the scenes: New air conditioners, heaters, plumbing and lighting.

All 24 jet bridges will be replaced (the piece of equipment that allows you to walk onto the plane).

And changes could also be coming to the rental car area.

"It's not under cover. It's physically kind of restrained just by the layout of it," Louisville International Airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin said of the rental car area. "We want to take a look at how we can improve that customer experience, make the flow as easy as possible."

Other upgrades are in the works that aren't a part of the $100 million project.

In early November, the airport will get free wi-fi. More charging stations are being installed all over the airport in the next few weeks.

And construction will begin this fall on a mother's room in Concourse A, offering a private place to nurse.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.