Superintendent Marty Polio says settlement decision is likely days away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The clock is ticking as JCPS continues its negotiations with the Board of Education to avoid a state takeover of the district. JCPS is expected to submit its latest response to a proposed settlement from the state on Saturday morning.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio said we are days away from a final decision being made, rather than weeks. The decision was not made Friday night, at the fourth closed executive session called by JCPS board members. They say this is an important decision that deserves time.

"This is too important to not take our time to do it correctly," Diane Porter, JCPS Board Chair said.

The board is in the middle of a negotiation process that could prevent a state takeover.

Turning in their response to KDE Saturday morning, Superintendent Matry Pollio expects to hear back soon.

"Dr. Lewis has been very swift with his response, so we don't expect much different this time," Pollio said.

The board plans to review Lewis's response in another meeting on Monday. The back and forth could continue until September 10th, on that day the board's 12-day appeal hearing begins.

Polio says he expects decisions to be made soon.

"From my opinion, I think we are days away from our board and their board having to make a decision on whether we agree to terms or not," Pollio said.

The next executive session will be called Monday at 6:15 p.m. at the Van Hoose Education Center.

