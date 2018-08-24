Shift supervisor fired after investigation in McCracken Co., KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shift supervisor fired after investigation in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
After an investigation, on July 5 it was discovered that the shift supervisor had allegedly inappropriately touched one of the female class D workers. (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

According to Sgt. David Knight, the Internal Affairs Officer with the McCracken County Jail, on July 3, 2018 the jail Internal Affairs Office received a complaint from an inmate that a shift had made inappropriate remarks towards some of the female inmates. 

After an investigation, on July 5 it was discovered that the shift supervisor had allegedly inappropriately touched one of the female class D workers.

The shift supervisor was terminated from his position at McCracken County Jail on July 5.

Kentucky State Police was immediately notified and the investigation is ongoing.

