Shift supervisor fired after investigation in McCracken Co., KY

New JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has worked in the classroom and as a principal, and he knows how important it is to keep kids engaged. That's one of his keys to lowering the number of disciplinary problems in schools.More >>
The clock is ticking as JCPS continues its negotiations with the Board of Education to avoid a state takeover of the district.More >>
WAVE Country paused Friday to Honor an American hero.More >>
For the first time images taken from inside a Taylor County dog breeder's facility have been made public. They were taken in February at the Phillips Agri-Farm during an animal welfare check. There are hundreds of pictures. Some show dogs of several different breeds in their own waste. Some of the pictures show dogs covered in filth, their food dispersed among the feces-covered floors.More >>
The Louisville International Airport will get a $100 million makeover over the next five years. The project begins with new moving sidewalks this fall. Most of the work will be done behind the scenes: New air conditioners, heaters, plumbing and lighting. All 24 jet bridges will be replaced (the piece of equipment that allows you to walk onto the plane). DOWNLOAD OUR APPS + News app: Apple | Android + Weathe...More >>
