JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio talks about JCPS Culture

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Dr. Marty Pollio heard from many supporters at the meeting, but the threat of a state takeover is growing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has worked in the classroom and as a principal, and he knows how important it is to keep kids engaged. That's one of his keys to lowering the number of disciplinary problems in schools.

"The most important thing a school can do is provide great instruction in the classroom that has student engagement," Pollio told WAVE 3 News. "When students are engaged, discipline issues are reduced."

Pollio says he stresses high expectations along with positive relationships.

"I clearly know the challenges teachers face," Pollio said.

After an audit found so many problems with JCPS that the state recommended taking over the system, Pollio says his top priority is the culture from the top.

"First and foremost most of our audits that we've been dealing with over time have dealt in one way or another with compliance issues," Pollio said. "And that's a foundational thing that I've said from the very beginning that we have to make sure we follow all statutes, law and regulations to the letter, that every single employee in Jefferson County takes that very seriously."

Pollio says he has a great relationship with Wayne Lewis, the interim Commissioner for the State Department of Education.

It's Pollio's belief that within a few days, JCPS and the state will agree on how to proceed with managing the district.

And Pollio said it is his gut feeling that a deal will be reached that will involve oversight by the state, but not a takeover.

More of Pollio's interview can be heard on Sunday Morning Politics on WAVE 3 News starting at 9am.

