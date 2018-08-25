The Latest: Teen killed in shooting near California school

By The Associated Press
The Latest on the shooting near a Northern California high school (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed and an 18-year-old critically wounded when a gun battle broke out near a Northern California high school.
Two people were arrested following the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. near Fairfield's Armijo High School. Police say they are not seeking any other suspects.
Officers say the shooting took place during what they described as a battle between two groups.
As officers arrived, the two suspects fled, with police saying one of them ran to the high school gym.
Officers quickly arrested the suspect and locked down the school
They said no one on campus was hurt.
Authorities arranged a nearby meeting place for parents to pick up their children while authorities continued to investigate.
