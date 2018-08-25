Volunteers spend day packing unused medical supplies to send overseas

Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lot of local hands are helping package supplies to help people around the world.

They're typically helping people in a courtroom but on Saturday attorneys from the Kentucky Justice Association are helping strangers by spending their day at Supplies Overseas in Louisville.

The donated medical supplies need to be sorted, boxed up so they can be shipped to underprivileged countries across the world. Supplies Over Seas is a Louisville-based Medical Surplus Recovery Organization that recovers medical supplies and equipment that would typically be thrown out; things that would be discarded because of recent improvements, regulations or changes in popularity.

Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills. Once donated materials have been organized, Supplies Over Seas loads the materials into a 40 ft. sea-going container and ships it out. These donated items can help people in 105 countries around the world.

