Campbellsville nursing home removed from Medicare program

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many residents at a Campbellsville nursing home will soon have to find another place to live because it is being removed from the Medicare program.

Officials at The Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility confirmed they will have meetings with families on Sunday, Aug. 26 about the change.

They said after the state received complaints about alleged neglect and abuse at the facility, investigators made multiple visits.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave notice earlier this month that The Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility will not be participating in the Medicare program as of Aug. 12, 2018.

The agreement with Medicare was terminated because of a failure to meet Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to the notice. The facility has been notified that Medicare will cease to pay for services sent to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries admitted after Aug. 12, although payment may continue for up to 30 calendar days for patients admitted on or before that date.

Many of the facility's residents will be relocated across the state of Kentucky. CMS said they are closely monitoring the relocation of Medicare and Medicaid patients to other facilities.

