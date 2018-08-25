Campbellsville nursing home to close

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Campbellsville nursing home will soon be closing its doors.

Officials at The Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility confirmed that they will have meetings with families on Sunday, August 26 at 2 PM and 4 PM about the closing. They said that after the state received complaints about alleged neglect and abuse at the facility, investigators made multiple visits.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave notice earlier this month that The Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility will not be participating in the Medicare program as of August 12. The agreement with Medicare was terminated because of a failure to meet Medicare's health and safety requirements, according to the notice. The facility has been notified that Medicare will cease to pay for services sent to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries admitted after August 12, 2018, although payment may continue for up to 30 calendar days for patients admitted on or before August 12, 2018.

The facility's 74 residents will be relocated across the state of Kentucky. CMS said they are closely monitoring the relocation of Medicare and Medicaid patients to other facilities.

