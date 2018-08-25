Campbellsville nursing home to close

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.More >>
The facility's 74 residents will be relocated across the state of Kentucky.More >>
Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills.More >>
New JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has worked in the classroom and as a principal, and he knows how important it is to keep kids engaged. That's one of his keys to lowering the number of disciplinary problems in schools.More >>
The clock is ticking as JCPS continues its negotiations with the Board of Education to avoid a state takeover of the district.More >>
