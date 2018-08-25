LMPD: 1 shot, killed near UofL on M Street

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Louisville.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of M Street. Officers arrived on scene to find an African-American man in his 20s dead outside in an alley, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

Smiley explained that it is still too early in the investigation to know if he lived in the area.

LMPD confirmed that he had been shot and killed. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. The victim has not been identified.

The 2700 hundred of 4th Street was closed during the investigation Saturday afternoon for around two hours.

No arrests have been made in this case, Smiley said, and there are no current suspects.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

