MetroSafe: 1 shot, killed near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Louisville.
The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of M Street.
MetroSafe confirmed that one person had been shot and killed. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.
