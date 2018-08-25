MetroSafe: 1 shot, killed near UofL

The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Louisville.

The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of M Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

MetroSafe confirmed that one person had been shot and killed. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.