Missing Graves Co., KY woman found safe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Missing Graves Co., KY woman found safe

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County woman has been found after being reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 25.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was found in Illinois safe.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly