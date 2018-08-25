Missing Graves Co., KY woman found safe

No other businesses are impacted.More >>
No other businesses are impacted.More >>
The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot.More >>
The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot.More >>
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.More >>
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.More >>
Every year, the Kids Cancer Alliance gives children battling the disease a bit of a break. Hundreds get to attend Indian Summer Oncology Camp.More >>
Every year, the Kids Cancer Alliance gives children battling the disease a bit of a break. Hundreds get to attend Indian Summer Oncology Camp.More >>
WAVE Country paused Friday to Honor an American hero. Corporal Frank Weaver was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a group of all African-American military pilots and ground crew members, who served in World War II.More >>
WAVE Country paused Friday to Honor an American hero. Corporal Frank Weaver was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a group of all African-American military pilots and ground crew members, who served in World War II.More >>