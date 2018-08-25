Missing Graves Co., KY woman with early Alzheimer's

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)

A Graves County woman has been reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 25.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride.

When her husband returned home that evening, his wife was not home. Bobye's phone was traced to the area of I-57, Illinois by the Kentucky State Police.

According to her husband, Bobye has been showing possible early signs of Alzheimer's. He thought she might be headed to see family near Chicago, but her family has not heard from her.

She sent strange text messages to a family friend on Friday, saying that she was lost and she did not respond when the friend asked if she was okay.

Copeland is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with denim capris and flip-flops. She was last seen driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan, with the Kentucky license plate, 249ECJ.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270)247-4501.

