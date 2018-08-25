Missing Graves Co., KY woman with early Alzheimer's - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Missing Graves Co., KY woman with early Alzheimer's

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County woman has been reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 25.

According to Graves County Sheriff's Office, 60-year-old Bobye Copeland was last seen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 24 when she dropped her husband off at Pilgrim's Pride.

When her husband returned home that evening, his wife was not home. Bobye's phone was traced to the area of I-57, Illinois by the Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Andro

According to her husband, Bobye has been showing possible early signs of Alzheimer's. He thought she might be headed to see family near Chicago, but her family has not heard from her.

She sent strange text messages to a family friend on Friday, saying that she was lost and she did not respond when the friend asked if she was okay.

Copeland is described as 5'8" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with denim capris and flip-flops. She was last seen driving a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan, with the Kentucky license plate, 249ECJ.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270)247-4501.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • LMPD: 1 shot, killed near UofL on M Street

    LMPD: 1 shot, killed near UofL on M Street

    Saturday, August 25 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-08-25 18:01:15 GMT
    The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

    More >>

    The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

    More >>

  • Campbellsville nursing home to close

    Campbellsville nursing home to close

    Saturday, August 25 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-08-25 16:52:12 GMT
    Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility (Source: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility)Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility (Source: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility)
    Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility (Source: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility)Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility (Source: Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility)

    The facility's 74 residents will be relocated across the state of Kentucky.

    More >>

    The facility's 74 residents will be relocated across the state of Kentucky.

    More >>

  • Volunteers spend day packing unused medical supplies to send overseas

    Volunteers spend day packing unused medical supplies to send overseas

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:16 AM EDT2018-08-25 14:16:30 GMT
    Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills.  (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills. 

    More >>

    Over the past 25 years, Supplies Over Seas has saved more than one million pounds of medical supplies and equipment from landfills. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly