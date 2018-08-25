Police: Man hospitalized after stabbing in Owensboro

A man is recovering after getting stabbed in Owensboro on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 7th Street.

The victim, 31-year-old Matthew McFarland, was taken to Owensboro Health hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accused suspect, 54-year-old Terry Todd, was found and arrested shortly after. He's charged with assault, second degree, and tampering with evidence.

