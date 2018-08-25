Faulkner holds off Campbellsville; Wasden earns first win

Shayne Wasden earned his first victory as head coach of Faulkner University in Saturday's 16-10 win over Campbellsville University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Shayne Wasden era at Faulkner University is off to a good start. The No. 24 Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a 16-10 road win over No. 19 Campbellsville (0-1) Saturday.

It was a quiet start for both teams who averaged well over 30 points per game in 2017. The Tigers lead 7-0 in the second quarter when the Faulkner offense kicked things into gear.

A trick play breathed life into the offense of Eagles OC Levi Brown. Quarterback Mason Blocker tossed a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Reagan Amos who then threw a pass to Jacob Pigg for six. The extra point knotted the game at 7.

The Eagle defense bared its talons down on the Tigers all Saturday, forcing four turnovers - one coming in the first half when the defense intercepted Campbellsville in the end zone.

The defense forced a safety to give Faulkner its first lead of the game at 9-7 and then Josh Gaines punched it in from 3-yards out to push Faulkner's lead to 16-7 going into halftime.

Both teams struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities in the second half. Four of Faulkner's five turnovers in the game came after the break.

But the defense was stout, picking up the mistakes from the offense and forcing turnovers of their own.

At the end with the game hanging in the balance, the defense held the Tigers to a turnover on downs with the Eagles up 16-10 to seal the win.

Faulkner will be off Sept. 1, but will be back on the road Sept. 8 at the University of the Cumberlands.

