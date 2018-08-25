Faulkner holds off Campbellsville; Wasden earns first win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Faulkner holds off Campbellsville; Wasden earns first win

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Shayne Wasden earned his first victory as head coach of Faulkner University in Saturday's 16-10 win over Campbellsville University. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Shayne Wasden earned his first victory as head coach of Faulkner University in Saturday's 16-10 win over Campbellsville University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WSFA) -

The Shayne Wasden era at Faulkner University is off to a good start. The No. 24 Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a 16-10 road win over No. 19 Campbellsville (0-1) Saturday.

It was a quiet start for both teams who averaged well over 30 points per game in 2017. The Tigers lead 7-0 in the second quarter when the Faulkner offense kicked things into gear.

A trick play breathed life into the offense of Eagles OC Levi Brown. Quarterback Mason Blocker tossed a pass behind the line of scrimmage to wide receiver Reagan Amos who then threw a pass to Jacob Pigg for six. The extra point knotted the game at 7.

The Eagle defense bared its talons down on the Tigers all Saturday, forcing four turnovers - one coming in the first half when the defense intercepted Campbellsville in the end zone.

The defense forced a safety to give Faulkner its first lead of the game at 9-7 and then Josh Gaines punched it in from 3-yards out to push Faulkner's lead to 16-7 going into halftime.

Both teams struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities in the second half. Four of Faulkner's five turnovers in the game came after the break.

But the defense was stout, picking up the mistakes from the offense and forcing turnovers of their own.

At the end with the game hanging in the balance, the defense held the Tigers to a turnover on downs with the Eagles up 16-10 to seal the win.

Faulkner will be off Sept. 1, but will be back on the road Sept. 8 at the University of the Cumberlands.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Faulkner holds off Campbellsville; Wasden earns first win

    Faulkner holds off Campbellsville; Wasden earns first win

    Saturday, August 25 2018 5:30 PM EDT2018-08-25 21:30:20 GMT
    Shayne Wasden earned his first victory as head coach of Faulkner University in Saturday's 16-10 win over Campbellsville University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Shayne Wasden earned his first victory as head coach of Faulkner University in Saturday's 16-10 win over Campbellsville University. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The Shayne Wasden era at Faulkner University is off to a good start. The No. 24 Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a 16-10 road win over No. 19 Campbellsville (0-1) Saturday.

    More >>

    The Shayne Wasden era at Faulkner University is off to a good start. The No. 24 Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a 16-10 road win over No. 19 Campbellsville (0-1) Saturday.

    More >>

  • Faulkner Eagles ready to tackle Campbellsville come Saturday

    Faulkner Eagles ready to tackle Campbellsville come Saturday

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 6:00 PM EDT2018-08-21 22:00:48 GMT
    Faulkner continues preparations for their opening game of the season against Campbellsville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Faulkner continues preparations for their opening game of the season against Campbellsville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    Faulkner continues preparations for their opening game of the season against Campbellsville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Faulkner continues preparations for their opening game of the season against Campbellsville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The season kicks off for the Faulkner Eagles Saturday with the Eagles traveling on the road to take on Campbellsville University.

    More >>

    The season kicks off for the Faulkner Eagles Saturday with the Eagles traveling on the road to take on Campbellsville University.

    More >>

  • Fans fill Trojan Arena for Troy Fan Day

    Fans fill Trojan Arena for Troy Fan Day

    Saturday, August 18 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-08-18 22:47:35 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    The annual was held in Trojan Arena and many came out to meet their favorite players and coaches from all of Troy Athletics.

    More >>

    The annual was held in Trojan Arena and many came out to meet their favorite players and coaches from all of Troy Athletics.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly