Prayer walks, non-violence rally held in Owensboro

A group used their voices in the fight against violence.

Dozens of people strolled the streets in Owensboro for a prayer walk Saturday, before making their way to a peaceful rally.

More than half a dozen people were invited to say a few words during the ceremony. One of them is a mother whose son was shot and killed.

"But there was another mother there with me. And I won’t call any names. But, in that hospital, when they told me my son was gone, she and I -- we held hands. And we prayed for her son. Because her son was gone also. He wasn't dead, but he's gone also. Now somebody tells him what to do, when do to it, how to do it," Norma Cox recalled.

Dozens of people packed in Owensboro's H.L. Neblett Center. Their conversation was centered around non-violence.

Our very own 14 News headlines were shown on the screen including a previous post of "Owensboro teen charged with shooting two young men.”

Ahead of this rally were two prayer walks.

The first of them started at Dugan Best Park and the second followed at Kendall Perkins Park.

Organizer Olga McKissic says she's disturbed by the number of crimes connected to weapons.

"This is not a video game, that you're playing Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto and you get to hit the reset button. When lives are taken, they can't come back and lives are important, so we just want to know what is it? What's causing you to have these issues?" McKissic stated.

In 2017, Owensboro Police’s Street Crime Unit arrested 326 people and noted more than 1,000 charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.