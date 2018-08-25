Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to f - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to fight cancer

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Proceeds benefited the Colon Cancer Project. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana firefighter is fighting for his life. But he's not doing it alone.

Today, the Vintage Fire Museum held a fundraiser to honor Bruce DeArk. The Jeffersonville Deputy Fire Chief was diagnosed with colon cancer months ago.

The event was held from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Vintage Fire Museum on Spring Street. 

"Barbecue, Brats and Brew" gave the community a chance to buy food and drinks, with craft beer from Donum Dei. Visitors were also able to see the Arts and Cultural District's new park in the triangle lot around the museum, a development in progress. DeArk even felt well enough to attend.

Proceeds went to the Colon Cancer Project at DeArk's request. 

PREVIOUS STORY >> Jeffersonville firefighter diagnosed with cancer works to help others

DeArk said he had surgery this week to remove the cancer. He has a follow-up surgery this week.

Those who wish to make a donation may send a check made out to "Colon Cancer Project", writing "in honor of Bruce DeArk" on the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.

  Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to fight cancer

    Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to fight cancer

    Saturday, August 25 2018
    The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Southern Indiana firefighter Bruce DeArk spent his life fighting for others. Today, the community fought for him. The Vintage Fire Museum held a benefit in DeArk's honor, and all proceeds went to fight cancer. 

    Southern Indiana firefighter Bruce DeArk spent his life fighting for others. Today, the community fought for him. The Vintage Fire Museum held a benefit in DeArk's honor, and all proceeds went to fight cancer. 

