Gov. Bevin will run for re-election in 2019

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin said he plans to run for governor in 2019.

Bevin made the re-election announcement Saturday night during the Republican Party of Kentucky's Lincoln Day Dinner, WLEX 18 reports.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Prior to the announcement, the governor remained tight-lipped about his plans for the future. That led to speculation that he might be appointed to President Trump's cabinet or run for a seat in US Congress.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr also spoke at the event.

Bevin's opposition will be Democratic candidate Attorney General Andy Beshear, the only other candidate to announce so far.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.