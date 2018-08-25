Kentucky politicians react to John McCain's death - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky politicians react to John McCain's death

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Condolences have been pouring in for late Senator John McCain, after the war hero and former prisoner of war lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer Saturday night.

The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot. That's the same form of cancer that took the life of former senator Ted Kennedy.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: John McCain, 'maverick' senator and war hero, dead at 81

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted his condolences to Twitter soon after McCain's death was announced:

McConnell was in attendance at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Lexington on Saturday night, along with a number of other Kentucky republicans and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Patrons at the event reported that McCain's death was announced.

Senator Rand Paul also tweeted his condolences from his family to the McCain family:

Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and current U.S. President Donald Trump also took to Twitter with condolences and well wishes for the McCain family.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to fight cancer

    Vintage Fire Museum, Jeffersonville firefighter raise funds to fight cancer

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-08-26 02:14:48 GMT
    The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)The event, held at the Vintage Fire Museum, featured "Barbecue, brats and brew." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Southern Indiana firefighter Bruce DeArk spent his life fighting for others. Today, the community fought for him. The Vintage Fire Museum held a benefit in DeArk's honor, and all proceeds went to fight cancer. 

    More >>

    Southern Indiana firefighter Bruce DeArk spent his life fighting for others. Today, the community fought for him. The Vintage Fire Museum held a benefit in DeArk's honor, and all proceeds went to fight cancer. 

    More >>

  • Kentucky politicians react to John McCain's death

    Kentucky politicians react to John McCain's death

    Saturday, August 25 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-08-26 02:12:32 GMT
    Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks Papa John's Cardinal Stadium should be renamed in the wake of John Schnatter's reported use of the N-word. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks Papa John's Cardinal Stadium should be renamed in the wake of John Schnatter's reported use of the N-word. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks Papa John's Cardinal Stadium should be renamed in the wake of John Schnatter's reported use of the N-word. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks Papa John's Cardinal Stadium should be renamed in the wake of John Schnatter's reported use of the N-word. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot.

    More >>

    The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot.

    More >>

  • Gov. Bevin will run for re-election in 2019

    Gov. Bevin will run for re-election in 2019

    Saturday, August 25 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-08-26 01:45:17 GMT
    Governor Matthew Bevin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Governor Matthew Bevin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Governor Matthew Bevin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Governor Matthew Bevin. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Governor Matt Bevin said he plans to run for governor in 2019.

    More >>

    Governor Matt Bevin said he plans to run for governor in 2019.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly