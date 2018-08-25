Kentucky politicians react to John McCain's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Condolences have been pouring in for late Senator John McCain, after the war hero and former prisoner of war lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer Saturday night.

The 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed in July 2017 with glioblastoma after he'd undergone surgery for a blood clot. That's the same form of cancer that took the life of former senator Ted Kennedy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted his condolences to Twitter soon after McCain's death was announced:

Today, the nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot. My full statement on the passing of @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/yKDgnPw6vm — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 26, 2018

McConnell was in attendance at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Lexington on Saturday night, along with a number of other Kentucky republicans and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Patrons at the event reported that McCain's death was announced.

Senator Rand Paul also tweeted his condolences from his family to the McCain family:

Kelley and I send our prayers and condolences to the family of Senator John McCain, a man of great courage and conviction. May He Rest In Peace. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and current U.S. President Donald Trump also took to Twitter with condolences and well wishes for the McCain family.

