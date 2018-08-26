'Concert for a Cause' raises funds for kids battling cancer

WAVE 3 News' Kevin Harned, left, served as the auctioneer for the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Every year, the Kids Cancer Alliance gives children battling the disease a bit of a break.

Hundreds get to attend Indian Summer Oncology Camp.

Saturday night, the Kids Cancer Alliance held a fundraiser at the Omni Louisville Hotel to make sure the experience is free for the children.

WAVE 3 News' Kevin Harned was the auctioneer, helping to raise those funds at Concert for a Cause.

Auction items included a trip to Tuscany for four, an evening of fine dining at Porcini and Keeneland box seats for 12 and a bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle.

This is the 37th year for the Indian Summer Camp.

The Kids Cancer Alliance offers recreational and camp activities year-round for kids with cancer and their families. The once-in-a-lifetime experiences are designed to provide experiences to learn, grow, build friendships and have fun.

