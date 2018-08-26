'Who steals a cheese grater?': KY man tries to burgle cousin at gunpoint

Victim Mason Tackett says he cannot understand why his cousin allegedly tried to steal items like a cheese grater and soap. (Source: WYMT/CNN)

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WYMT/CNN) – In an incident that a Kentucky man blames on methamphetamine, the man’s cousin allegedly tried to steal seemingly random items, including a cheese grater, an empty bottle of Lysol and soap.

Neighbors informed Mason Tackett that his cousin Phillip Hagans had been seen carrying items out of his house, but the items weren't the typical targets of a would-be burglar.

"Who steals a cheese grater? He's got the works. Lysol – he stole the empty bottle of spray. What got me the most was my soap. He stole my soap. Who steals soap?" Tackett said.

After his neighbors' warnings, Tackett headed home to confront his cousin.

"When I finally got down there to the house to look and see what happened, the door was standing wide open. It looked like he was packing up for a yard sale when he come out," he said.

The confrontation took a dangerous turn once Tackett found items belonging to him.

"He was lying, throwing his hands, saying stuff like, 'I didn't do it. I didn't do it.' You know, how rogues do and blame it on everybody else," Tackett said. "He did pull a gun on me when I got back around the house because I guess he thought I was upset with him."

Tackett says he cannot understand why Hagans took some of the items he allegedly did.

"It's the most random assortment of things. It looked like he was getting ready to go to a pallet sale," he said. "Must have been a bad batch [of methamphetamine] around here 'cause Floyd County has gone crazy in the last four days."

Hagans is being held on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Tackett says he plans to file additional charges against his cousin.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday.

