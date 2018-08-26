4 killed in Jackson County, IN crash

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CORTLAND, IN (WAVE) - A crash has killed four people Jackson county.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in Cortland, Indiana on State Road 258, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Office.

The Sheriff's Office explained that it was a two-car crash, but has not released many other details.

The investigation is ongoing.

