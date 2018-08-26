4 killed in Jackson County, IN crash, including 2 Seymour High students

The cause of the deadly crash has not been released at this time. (Source: Mike Fussell, WAVE 3 News)

CORTLAND, IN (WAVE) - A crash has killed four people Jackson county.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in Cortland, Indiana on State Road 258, according to the Jackson County Sheriff Office.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed it was a two-car crash. However, investigators have yet to release the identities of those killed, the cause of the crash or how many people total were involved.

A Jackson County Sheriff's Department press release does state two med-evac helicopters responded to the scene.

Harold Weddell said he was home last night when that crash killed four people in front of his house.

"Where did all these red lights come from all at once?" Weddell said he was thinking.

The next day, he looked on as the Jackson County Sheriff's Department used a drone to investigate.

"I can tell you what I'd like to do," Weddell said. "I'd like to head out here and add speed bumps."

While all the details of what caused the crash are not yet clear, Weddell said the area can be dangerous.

"I've ended up hit twice out here," Weddell said. "They head up along here way too fast and it's just a habit."

Seymour High School Principal Greg Prange said two of the people killed in the wreck were students at the school.

He said there will be extra counselors, as well as youth ministers, at the school on Monday.

He sent WAVE 3 News this message on Sunday:

"Arrangements have not been announced yet. We will share that information with the students when they are released. There are many family members, friends, and students, not only at SHS, but at area schools and communities, who are grieving this morning. We pray for peace, comfort, and understanding as we all go through this together."

Prange said he also plans to address the student body on Monday morning.

