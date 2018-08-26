Some kids killed in Chicago fire were there for sleepover

Officials say a fire in a Chicago neighborhood has left eight people dead, including six children. (Source: Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Fire Department official says some of the children who were among eight people killed in a weekend apartment fire were there for a sleepover.

Larry Langford said Monday that it remains unclear which of the six children and two adults lived at the apartment in the city's southwest side where the fire broke out before dawn on Sunday.

Langford says the cause of the fire remains under investigation but there's no indication that it was deliberately set.

He says there was no working smoke detector that would have alerted the victims to the fire that started in a back porch of a rear building. He says had there been one, the victims could have easily escaped.

