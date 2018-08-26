Ellis Park closed after water main break

A water main break has forced the cancellation of races, and has caused Ellis Park to close Sunday.

Jennie Rees, Ellis Park PR director, twitted early in the morning that there would be no races for the day.

It is unknown at this time if the water main break will disrupt any races beyond Sunday.

Aside from the race cancellations, the water main break forced the entire park to close for the day.

We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.

