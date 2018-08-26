Ellis Park closed after water main break

A water main break has forced the cancellation of races, and has caused Ellis Park to close Sunday.
Jennie Rees, Ellis Park PR director, twitted early in the morning that there would be no races for the day.
Because of a water main break that occurred before Sat's last race, races today (Sunday) at @EllisParkRacing have been cancelled, racing secretary Dan Bork says. No water on front side or backside. @KyHBPA @IndianaHBPA @JimmyMcNerney @CBredar @TwinSpires @HorseRacingKK @TVG pic.twitter.com/qhXwUgD12F— Jennie Rees (@TracksideJennie) August 26, 2018
It is unknown at this time if the water main break will disrupt any races beyond Sunday.
Aside from the race cancellations, the water main break forced the entire park to close for the day.
Ellis Park is COMPLETELY CLOSED today: NO simulcasting, Historical Horse Racing gaming or live horse racing because of the water break. @NRuffolo44News @JakeBoswellNews @aaronhancock14 @VeronicaDeKett @Jessica_Wimsatt @courierpress @TheGleanerNews @JGentry44News @bmiller14news— Ellis Park Racing (@EllisParkRacing) August 26, 2018
We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.
