Water main break leaves Galt House guests without water

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An early Sunday morning water main break has left guests of the Galt House without water.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Louisville Water confirmed that a 12" pipe on 4th Street broke. Spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith confirmed that crews are trying to restore water to the Galt House; there is no water in either side of the hotel.

Smith said once the hotel's water is restored they will begin making repairs to the main break. They hope to have water restored in the next couple of hours.

No other businesses are impacted.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.