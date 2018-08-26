Water restored to Galt House after water main break - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Water restored to Galt House after water main break

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
The Galt House Hotel(Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) The Galt House Hotel(Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)  - An early Sunday morning water main break left guests of the Galt House without water for a few hours. 

Louisville Water confirmed that a 12" pipe on 4th Street broke. Spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith confirmed that crews restored water to the Galt House as of 10:49 a.m.; there was initially no water on either side of the hotel.

Smith said once the hotel's water was restored they would begin making repairs to the main break. 

No other businesses were impacted. 

The cause of the water main break has not been released. 

