Water restored to Galt House as crews work to repair broken pipe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Early Sunday morning a pipe that supplies water to several downtown businesses broke, leaving guests of the Galt House without water for a few hours.

Louisville Water first believed a 12" water main on 4th Street broke. However, spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith later said crews found it was not a water main that broke, but a fire service line, which provides water to buildings.

The fire service that broke was not for the Galt House, Smith said, but water was not supplied to the hotel for some time as crews worked to find out what was wrong and make the necessary repairs.

There was no water on either side of the hotel.

Smith confirmed that crews restored water to the Galt House as of 10:49 a.m. By 11 a.m., water service was restored to all the businesses that were impacted.

Once the hotel's water was restored, Louisville Water crews began repairing the pipe.

