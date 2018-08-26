Community remembers 49 victims of deadly Kentucky plane crash

A section of the plane's tail was the largest piece of wreckage remaining following the crash of Comair 5191. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Almost 12 years ago, 49 people had no idea the flight they were going to take from Lexington would turn deadly. Comair Flight 5191 crashed at the Blue Grass Airport on the morning of August 27, 2006, killing everyone on board except one person.

The crash occurred following a mistake on the runway. The pilot of flight 5191 prepared for take-off on the wrong runway unaware that the runway was too short for takeoff.

The only person to survive the crash was the co-pilot, James Polehinke.

To honor those who lost their lives, a memorial was built at the Arboretum on University of Kentucky's campus. The memorial is called Birds in Flight and contains 49 metallic birds, one for every victim on that flight, and offers the public a place to go and reflect.

