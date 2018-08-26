Officials: Woman hit in face by 'loose article' brought onto Kentucky Kingdom roller coaster

This is the T3 roller coaster at Kentucky Kingdom. (Source: Kentucky Kingdom Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was hit in the face by something while riding a roller coaster at Kentucky Kingdom on Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the T3 ride, a suspended looping coaster.

Adam Birkner, spokesman for Kentucky Kingdom, confirmed a woman was hit by an object and suffered a cut on her temple. She was transported from health services at the park to a hospital by ambulance for further treatment. He is not sure of her condition.

T3 was shut down for inspection after the woman was injured.

There was speculation on social media made by guests about what caused the injury, but Birkner said inspections revealed the ride did not malfunction.

"After an extensive operational review, Kentucky Kingdom's technical staff determined that the ride operated properly and the injury was not the result of any mechanical malfunction or operator error," Birkner said.

He said staff members did find loose articles on the ground below the roller coaster such as a cell phone and several other items.

"Considering that the ride operated properly, Kentucky Kingdom believes that a loose article from another guest on the ride caused the incident.," Birkner said.

Kentucky Kingdom notified state inspectors, who cleared the ride for use.

Birkner said T3 will not be running Sunday because the park is performing routine maintenance on it that was previously scheduled. He expects it to be operating on Sept. 1, the next day the park is open.

